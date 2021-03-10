Andhra HC raps universities for no full-time recruitment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday found fault with the universities for not filling faculty posts on permanent basis. Due to filling of posts on contract and outsourcing basis, the Rule of Reservation is not being implemented, the court observed.

The court also said it is not correct on part of the universities to remove the contract and outsourcing staff every year and issue notifications to fill the vacancies arising out of their removal.The court also observed that the academic and research-related activities in the universities are getting affected due to non-filling of posts on permanent basis. This is also affecting the students studying in universities, the court felt.

Making these observations, the court issued a stay on the notification issued by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on January 8 to fill faculty posts on contract and outsourcing basis.

Justice B Devanand heard the petitions filed by K Ganesh Reddy and 10 others who challenged the notification issued by the RGUKT to fill faculty posts with contract and outsourcing staff.

Justice Devanand said the RGUKTs were set up in 2008 with a good intention to provide education to rural youth. The RGUKTs have their campuses in Nuzvid, Kadapa, Ongole and Srikakulam. Since their inception, the regular teaching staff were recruited only once in 2012. After 2012, no permanent recruitment was taken up, Justice Devanand said.

Justice Devanand also observed that the situation is same in several universities. He asked the government and the Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies to file counter affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing to April 5.

Justice Devanand also asked the Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies not to remove the petitioners from their posts.