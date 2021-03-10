High Court will come up at Jagannatha Gattu in Kurnool: Buggana

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which is proposed to be relocated in Kurnool, will come up at Jagannatha Gattu on the outskirts of the city, once all the required formalities are completed. The State government, as part of its policy of having three capitals to decentralise development, has proposed Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Ever since the announcement was made, there were speculations on where the High Court would come up in Kurnool. Putting an end to the speculations, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday night announced that the High Court buildings will come up at Jagannatha Gattu, which is located 10 km away from Kurnool city.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering traditional silk robes to the presiding deity at Srisailam temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, Buggana said, “We have decided to relocate the High Court subject to compliance of court conditions. The location of High Court in Kurnool also has a background as the Sri Bagh Pact of 1937 allocated the High Court to Kurnool.’’

Elaborating further, he said, “However, since it is related to court and a sub-judice matter, we are awaiting passing of a resolution (by the court).’’ The government has identified Jagannatha Gattu as the suitable location for the establishment of High Court and 250 acres of land is available there, the Finance Minister said.

An IIT, AP Gurukul Social Welfare Residential School, Indiramma Model Colony, TIDCO Housing Colony and Police Training Centre, apart from the famous Sangameswara Swamy temple are located at Jagannatha Gattu, where the government now wants to allocate 250 acres to construct the High Court buildings.

Another 100 acres of land has also been allotted to establish a mini-Shilparamam at the place, official sources said. Orvakal airport, which will start operations from March 28, is less than 30 km from the place.

Speculations were rife till Buggana’s announcement as to where the High Court buildings would come up. Earlier, there were reports that the High Court would come up at Orvakal and the district administration had ‘proposed’ the AP Special Police Second Battalion ground in Kurnool or a private college premises located on NH 44 for the construction of HC buildings.

District Revenue Officer Pullaiah said they have not yet received any instructions from the government in this regard. “If the government issues any instructions, we will immediately start the land acquisition process for the High Court buildings,’’ he said.