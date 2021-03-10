STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRCS volunteers to assist elderly, disabled voters 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Prakasam district unit will station its volunteers at various polling stations to help elderly, women and differently-abled persons cast their votes in OMC elections on Wednesday. Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar, who is also district IRCS chairman, directed the Red Cross to deploy volunteers at 11 polling stations in the OMC limits to help the voters.“After assessing their performance, we will rope in their services in future also,” he said. 

IRCS regional coordinator, Chittoor-Nellore-Prakasam, G Ravi Kumar said 100 Red Cross youth wing volunteers came forward and enrolled their names. Of them, 50 youngsters have been shortlisted. “We have imparted them two-day training on how to pick up elderly persons, how to help them cast their votes at polling station and drop them back home safely. They were also trained in first-aid and safe handling of sick patients,”he explained.

