Andhra Pradesh adds 118 new Covid infections, 89 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The upward spiral of coronavirus cases continued as Andhra Pradesh added 118 anew in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, pushing the gross up to 8.90 lakh, according to the latest government figures. Five districts reported new infections in double digits. The highest single-day spike of 38 cases was seen in Chittoor, followed by 21 in Krishna. Vizianagaram was the only district where there was no growth.

In all, the three north coastal Andhra districts reported 17 new infections while the four Rayalaseema districts reported 49 new cases.The combined growth of 118 infections emerged from a little over 45,000 samples tested in the 24 hours. With the fresh additions, the state performed over 1.43 crore sample tests in total. The number of active cases rose to 1,038 as only 89 patients recovered in the period. Chittoor has the highest of 322 active cases followed by 128 in Krishna; Vizianagaram has the lowest (7). On the brighter side, none died in the state in the 24 hours. Chittoor has reported the highest number of 853 deaths, and Vizianagaram the lowest, 238.