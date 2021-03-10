Andhra targets Rs 5,000 croremini from mining 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has set a target to generate Rs 5,000 crore from mining in the 2021-22 fiscal. Though the Finance department has estimated a revenue of Rs 4,000 crore for the mining department, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy wanted the officials to perform better and work in the direction of generating Rs 5,000 crore in the fiscal.

The minister took stock of the mining activities being taken up under AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) and Directorate of Mining at a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Stating that there is a dip in the revenue from mining in the current fiscal due to Covid-19, the minister directed the officials to take all measures for increasing the revenue. He said that there is a possibility of generating Rs 1,000 crore through barytes mining.

Estimating that the APMDC can generate a revenue of Rs 300 crore per year from the coal block it got in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said Rs 50 crore per year can be generated from Brahmadiha coking coal block in Jharkhand. The minister also directed the officials to expedite silica sand mining. Officials said they have applied for 47 leases for silica sand mining in Kota and Chillakur mandals of Nellore and got approvals for mining in 11 areas.