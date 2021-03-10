Vijayasai says YSRC will fight for VSP, Ganta seeks resignation of MLAs, MPs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said the YSRC will fight against the privatisation of the steel plant. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again seeking an appointment to discuss the issue, he said.

“We will make an all-out effort to save the plant from privatisation. We have appealed to the Centre to reconsider the decision,” he said adding that the Chief Minister suggested alternative ways to save the steel plant. The MP said the government will adopt a resolution in the Assembly against privatisation of the plant. The YSRC leader, however, said there is no need for the lawmakers to resign in protest against the decision at this juncture.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said they will not compromise with regard to protection of the steel plant.Speaking to mediapersons, TDP state president K Atchannaidu Naidu said if the YSRC has commitment, its MPs should resign.

“We are ready to come along with the Chief Minister for protecting the steel plant,” he said. The Chief Minister did not convene an all party meeting even once, he pointed out and asked how can they trust him that he will take an all-party of the delegation to Delhi. He alleged that Jagan has more love towards lands than sacrifices and values.

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who resigned as MLA in protest against the privatisation of the steel plant, said people were not ready to believe the YSRC as the decision on privatisation was already taken.

“Both the BJP and YSRC are trying to mislead people. Though chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got the opportunity to speak to the prime minister, he did not raise the issue,” he said and opined that all MPs and MLAs should resign and undertake a padayatra in Delhi, not in Vizag. Ganta said Jana Sena chief Pawn Kalayan should put pressure on the BJP government to roll back the decision and added that it was high time the chief minister joined the agitation.

Meanwhile, former mayor Sabbam Hari alleged that the Centre went ahead with the proposal after consulting Jagan. He said though YSRC leaders were aware about privatisation, they were still trying to mislead people. He said attempts were being made to suppress agitation to pave way for smooth entry of POSCO.