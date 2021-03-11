2,18,115 volunteers will be felicitated on Ugadi evening: Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will felicitate 2,18,115 volunteers with ‘Seva Mitra’ awards, 4,000 volunteers (5 each from mandal and municipality and 10 each from corporation) with ‘Seva Ratna’ awards and 875 (five each from an Assembly constituency) with ‘Seva Vajra’ awards.

While Rs 10,000 cash will be given to each Seva Mitra, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 will be given to Seva Ratnas and Seva Vajras, respectively.Speaking at a review meeting on housing and infrastructure development in Jagananna colonies, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that volunteers will be felicitated on the eve of Ugadi.

Volunteers will be selected based on the efficiency shown during the door-door survey, distribution of pensions, implementation of home delivery services and activities related to pension card, rice card, health card etc.

Jagan instructed the officials to provide construction materials to those who opt to build houses on their own and ensure they are provided with steel, cement and other construction materials at lower price. He examined designs for the development of infrastructure facilities at Jaganana colonies