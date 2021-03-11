STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

57 TTD school students test positive for Covid-19

All of them are asymptomatic, quarantined for 14 days; Chittoor district officials awaiting RT-PCR test reports

Published: 11th March 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, schools reopening, students, covid guidelines

Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive at a school. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday said 57 of its students tested positive for Covid-19 in rapid antigen tests performed on the students of its Vedic school, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, at Tirumala.

All 435 students of the school were tested through RT-PCR method five days ago. They started attending the school, which reopened after relaxations in lockdown norms, only after submitting their test reports. 
“On March 9, rapid tests were performed on all the students. All the 57 who tested positive are asymptomatic,’’ the TTD said in an official release. The 57 students were shifted immediately to SVIMS super specialty hospital in Tirupati for better treatment.

“RT-PCR tests were performed on the students again, and the reports are awaited. No one has shown any symptoms for the coronavirus so far, and they are all healthy,” the release added.DMHO Dr Penchalaiah said the Covid-19 confirmatory test results are expected any time. The infected students were quarantined for 14-days as per the protocol, he added.

In view of this, the TTD carried out Covid-19 tests on the remaining 378 pupils, and 10 faculty members of the Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala, and all of them tested negative. “The TTD is looking after the students, and providing them the best medical care,’’ the TTD said. Students from across the country take admission to the school to study the Vedas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD schools Andhra Pradesh Vedic school
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp