Andhra MLC polls: Bedridden 98-year-old voter exercises franchise

A mother of five, her daughter-in-law Ammoru, said that it is possible that Appayamma has voted in all elections.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:38 AM

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite suffering a paralytic stroke last month, 98-year-old Reddu Appayamma was determined to exercise her franchise in the GVMC elections on Wednesday. Appayamma, who cannot speak after the stroke, was carried on a wooden bed by four persons up to the polling booth. The 98-year-old who lives in Peda Jalaripeta had a smooth voting experience, according to her family members. 

A mother of five, her daughter-in-law Ammoru, said that it is possible that Appayamma has voted in all elections. Her family recalled how keenly Appayamma followed political news and always reiterated the importance of exercising one’s franchise. “Until a month ago, she was enthusiastic about the GVMC elections and followed it quite closely,” Ammoru said. In view of the 98-year-old’s love for politics, her family helped her have a smooth voting experience. 

Appayamma, despite not being educated properly, always encouraged her children to do what they liked. While her husband was away at sea (most of the times), she would take care of the children and also help her husband sell fish in the market. Her family members said that she was determined to vote, despite her delicate health condition. 

After her children, now she tells her many grandchildren about the importance of voting. “Her determination encouraged the neighbours and family to take voting seriously. This has made her deliriously happy,” said Sirisha, a family member.

