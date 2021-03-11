Complete probe against senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao before April-end: SC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has directed the State government to ensure that the departmental inquiry initiated against senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao is completed expeditiously. The inquiry should be completed before the end of April 2021, the Apex court said.

Rao approached the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from service for more than a year. The state government informed the court that an Inquiry officer has already been appointed to look into the charges against the officer. The court directed the inquiry officer to ensure that the inquiry is proceeded on a day-to-day basis.