Five additional casual leaves for women employees in Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has extended five more casual leaves (CLs) to all women employees. An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday. The facility till now was only provided to women teachers under school education department, and women junior lecturers in government junior colleges. The move came after appeals by various service associations. The additional CLs will be added to the existing 15, and five optional holidays.

AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu and other employees associations’ leaders thanked the chief minister. “Though the women teachers had been availing the facility since 1996, the same was not extended to the remaining women employees until now,” they said.