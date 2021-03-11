Guntur municipal elections witness 57.15 per cent turnout

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The overall polling percentage in the elections to five municipalities and one municipal corporation was 61.67 per cent. The polling began at 7:30 am in all 205 wards in 913 polling booths in the district and continued till 5 pm on Wednesday. As many as 5,71,067 voters cast their votes in the civic elections as against 9,25,990 electors in the district. In Guntur Municipal Corporation, out of 5,70,358 voters, 3,25,960 electors (57.15%) exercised their franchise.

GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha cast her vote at the Kothapet polling booth and inspected the arrangements there.Sattenapalli municipality recorded 75 per cent polling, Tenali 61.5 per cent, Repalle 69.62 per cent, Chilakaluripet 74.22 per cent and Vinukonda 77.3 per cent. The elections to Piduguralla and Macherla municipalities are unanimous.

Despite the efforts of the GMC officials to educate the people to vote in the municipal elections as they are being held after 15 years, the polling percentage in the city is less compared to municipalities in the district. Collector Vivek Yadav inspected the polling booths in Sattenapalli and Tenali divisions. He enquired with the voters about the facilities provided at the polling booths.