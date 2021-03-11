Highest PMAY allocation to Andhra, but progress slow: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that Andhra Pradesh was allocated 20.29 lakh houses since 2015 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) with a Central assistance share of Rs 30,731 crore, the highest in the country.

He stated that the ‘slow progress’ in construction of the houses was due to various reasons including re-tendering taken up by the government and ‘reluctance’ of some beneficiaries who preferred house pattas under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, a flagship programme of the YSRC regime under ‘Navaratnalu’, instead of multi-storied houses.

In response to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Minister noted that Rs 9,311 crore of the Central share of assistance has already been released. He noted that while 20.28 lakh houses were allocated to AP, UP was sanctioned 17.72 houses. While only 3.6 lakh houses have been constructed in AP so far, UP built 7.01 lakh houses, the Union Minister noted.

“As informed by the state government, slow progress in construction of houses under the scheme is due to the following reasons: In 2020, State got 6,22,716 houses cancelled out of the12,32,237 houses sanctioned during FY 2015-16 to FY 2018-19 for the reasons that concerned beneficiaries were either living in disputed land or had migrated permanently to other city or were unwilling to remove existing old house to construct new house on their own or were reluctant to opt for multi-storied houses as they preferred house site pattas under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under Navartnalu, that left total 6,09,521 houses sanctioned during this period to be constructed. During FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, construction activities were affected due to re-tendering taken up by the State government especially in the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects and also because of pandemic conditions of Covid-19,” the minister noted.

The union minister further added that the state government has been advised to ground at least 95 per cent of the sanctioned 20.29 lakhs houses and complete 75 per cent of them before any new sanction could be considered by Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee. To another query by BJP MP YS Chowdary if it was a fact that there was a ‘sudden rise’ in attacks on Hindu temples in country, including AP, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said law and order is a State subject.