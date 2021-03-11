STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Highest PMAY allocation to Andhra, but progress slow: Centre

While only 3.6 lakh houses have been constructed in AP so far, UP built 7.01 lakh houses, the Union Minister noted. 

Published: 11th March 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that Andhra Pradesh was allocated 20.29 lakh houses since 2015 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) with a Central assistance share of Rs 30,731 crore, the highest in the country.  

He stated that the ‘slow progress’  in construction of the houses was due to various reasons including re-tendering taken up by the government and ‘reluctance’ of some beneficiaries who preferred house pattas under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, a flagship programme of the YSRC regime under ‘Navaratnalu’, instead of multi-storied houses.

In response to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Minister noted that Rs 9,311 crore of the Central share of assistance has already been released. He noted that while 20.28 lakh houses were allocated to AP, UP was sanctioned 17.72 houses.  While only 3.6 lakh houses have been constructed in AP so far, UP built 7.01 lakh houses, the Union Minister noted. 

“As informed by the state government, slow progress in construction of houses under the scheme is due to the following reasons:  In 2020, State got 6,22,716 houses cancelled out of the12,32,237 houses sanctioned during FY 2015-16 to FY 2018-19 for the reasons that concerned beneficiaries were either living in disputed land or had migrated permanently to other city or were unwilling to remove existing old house to construct new house on their own or were reluctant to opt for multi-storied houses as they preferred house site pattas under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under Navartnalu, that left total 6,09,521 houses sanctioned during this period to be constructed. During FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, construction activities were affected due to re-tendering taken up by the State government especially in the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) projects and also because of pandemic conditions of Covid-19,” the minister noted.

The union minister further added that the state government has been advised to ground at least 95 per cent of the sanctioned 20.29 lakhs houses and complete 75 per cent of them before any new sanction could be considered by Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee. To another query by BJP MP YS Chowdary if it was a fact that there was a ‘sudden rise’ in attacks on Hindu temples in country, including AP, MoS Home  Nityanand Rai said law and order is a State subject.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri PMAY Andhra centre housing
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp