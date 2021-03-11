Kotappakonda set for Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and joint collector Prashanti inspected Maha Shivaratri arrangements at Kotappakonda temple on Wednesday. As many as 430 buses will be carrying devotees to the Trikoteswara Swamy temple. The forest department has set up boating facility at Kalindi lake; one lakh water packets have been arranged for the devotees. The Kotappakonda temple has been witnessing a surge in devotees since Tuesday evening.