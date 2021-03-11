Telangana leaders back Vizag Steel Plant agitation, JAC thanks KTR, others 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The agitation against the Centre’s decision to privitise Vizag Steel Plant gets support from many Telangana leaders. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao extended support to the agitation. Congress Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy will visit the Port City to extend solidarity with the agitating steel plant employees. He will visit the city on March 15 and will address the agitating workers.

Meanwhile, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee leaders hailed the support being extended by Telangana leaders, including IT Minister KT Rama Rao, to their agitation.They said they had earlier sought the support of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao as the steel plant was set up following agitations and sacrifices made by the people of united Andhra Pradesh. They said majority of the 66 MLAs, who had resigned for the steel plant during Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku agitation, were from the present Telangana region.

Besides dolomite, an intermediary required for steel production, is sourced from Illendu in Telangana.

Several employees from Telangana are working in the plant. In fact, the Telangana employees have a separate union at VSP and they celebrate Bathukamma festival and Telangana formation day on June 2 at the plant every year. Speaking to TNIE, working president of the Welfare Association of Telangana Workers G Anand said from technicians to general managers, there are over 400 members in the association.

He said the association is actively associated with the agitation. He said they were welcoming both Jagga Reddy and KT Rama Rao, who are coming to Vizag to support the strike. The association brought Balladeer Jayaraj to the city to extend solidarity with the employees. Vimalakka of Arunodaya Samskruthika Samakhya also visited the city. Meanwhile, TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao hailed KTR’s support to the agitation.