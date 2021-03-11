STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to adopt embryo transfer to enhance production of milk

Embryo transfer refers to a step in the process of assisted reproduction in which embryos are placed into the uterus of a female with the intent to establish a pregnancy.

Published: 11th March 2021 07:41 AM

As part of Sanatana dharma pracharam, the TTD started SV Dairy Farm in 1956.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has embarked on a novel project to enhance indigenous milk production through embryo transfer. The project is aimed at improving the genetic potential of cattle at SV Goshala with embryo derived pregnancies (EDP). 

As part of Sanatana dharma pracharam, the TTD started SV Dairy Farm in 1956. It was later called as SV Goshala in 2004. TTD has constructed another goshala in a sprawling 400 acres near Palamaner in Chittoor district to develop indigenous breeds.

At present, there are over 3,000 cattle in these two goshalas and the new technology will be used on 600 cattle of Gyr, Sahiwal, Ongole, Kangeyam and Punganur breeds. The technology will not only help increase the productivity of animals, but also reduce the risk of disease transmission as calves could be born with the help of superior germplasm.

According to SV Goshala director Dr Harnath Reddy, it will take three years for calves to yield milk. “Our aim is to protect, preserve and develop desi breeds for better yield to meet the requirements of various temples which come under TTD fold,” he added.

