Andhra Pradesh adds 174 coronavirus cases, 78 recoveries 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 174 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in the last 51 days, on Thursday, pushing the gross positives to 8.91 lakh. Over the past week, the state registered daily spikes of 100 to 130 infections. So far, over 1.44 crore tests have been completed that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 6.19 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the state reported 78 recoveries and two deaths, according to an official health bulletin. The 174 infections emerged from over 47,000 samples tested in the period. Chittoor, yet again, recorded the highest one-day surge of 60 infections, followed by 26 in Krishna. Five districts reported new infections in double digits even as Vizianagaram did not see any growth, the bulletin said.Rayalaseema districts together accounted for 79 new infections while the three north Andhra districts accounted for 30.

As the recoveries were less than half of the new cases, the active caseload shot past 1,150. The overall recoveries stood at 8.82 lakh as 79 more patients were cured. Chittoor district has the highest of 389 active cases followed by Krishna (152) while Vizianagaram has the lowest, nine. With the spike in per day cases, the active infections in East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam are increasing rapidly. Both the Covid-19 fatalities reported in the 24 hours were from Chittoor, where the toll rose to 856, the highest in the state.

Take good care of Veda students: Nani to SVIMS

Tirupati: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Thursday inquired with district officials about the health of 57 Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala students who recently tested positive for Covid-19. On March 9, over 400 students of the TTD school in Tirumala underwent antigen tests. After testing positive, the infected were shifted to SVIMS, and quarantined for 14 days.