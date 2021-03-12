Jogi Ramesh slams TDP leaders for playing BC card

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the unruly behavior of former minister Kollu Ravindra, who was arrested for allegedly assaulted a police officer in a polling booth in Machilipatnam during Wednesday’s municipal elections, YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh slammed TDP leaders for politicising the issue by using BC card.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MLA asserted that the law will take its own course in the case.

Recalling that law used to be in favour of TDP leaders during the previous government, the MLA said everyone is equal before the law under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rule and anyone who commits mistake will be punished irrespective of his/her party, caste or wealth.

The MLA slammed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting BCs during the TDP rule and showing concern for them while in Opposition. Citing the comparison between TDP leaders Kollu Ravindra and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, he said that Naidu has never given a prominent role to Ravindra in Krishna district and always supported Uma, who belongs to his community.