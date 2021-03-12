Ksheerabhishekam to KTR’s pic, Chiru hailed for support

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hailing the support extended by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao to the agitation against the Centre’s decision to privitise the Vizag Steel Plant, the Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members and project-affected families performed a ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to the picture of KTR on Thursday. They also hailed mega star Chiranjeevi, who on Twitter, urged political parties to take forward the agitation of the steel plant employees.

Even as the Centre is going ahead with privatisation, the human resource department of the RINL on Thursday released a selection list of candidates, who appeared for management trainees recruitment test on December 13 and 14 and January 24. It notified a list with 750 for interview, dates of which will be intimated later.