Special meeting to elect mayors in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The elections to 12 Municipal Corporations in the State were completed on Wednesday and the election of mayors and deputy mayors will be held after counting of votes on March 14.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said that the District Collectors will be the presiding officers for holding the special meetings for electing mayors and deputy mayors of the municipal corporations.

In case of districts having more than one Municipal Corporations, the Joint Collector (Revenue) will be the presiding officers for one of the corporations for convening the special meetings. The SEC also announced to lift the Model Code of Conduct in the rural areas from Thursday.