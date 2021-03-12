STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take up works of PMAY houses, Somu Veerraju tells govt

Of the 20.29 lakh houses, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is giving house pattas to 30 lakh people, sent reports to the Centre that only 15 lakh houses will be availed.

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has demanded that the state government focus on 20.29 lakh houses sanctioned for the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as the Centre was ready to sanction another eight lakh houses if at least 75 per cent works of the previous allocation was done. 

He also demanded that the government not to invite tenders for the construction of houses as contractors will seek profit and suggested that the construction be done either by the AP Housing Board or by the beneficiaries themselves.

In a statement on Thursday, Somu claimed that the delay on the part of the previous and the current state governments resulted in the housing project going at a snail’s pace. “The Narendra Modi government, after coming to power in 2014, sanctioned 20.29 lakh houses to the State as it knew that there will be rapid urbanisation. However, the previous and the present state governments only completed 3.28 lakh houses. 

Of the 20.29 lakh houses, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is giving house pattas to 30 lakh people, sent reports to the Centre that only 15 lakh houses will be availed. The Centre is ready to sanction Rs 25,000 crore for the same. We demand that the state government avail the houses and immediately take up the construction,” he said.

He further urged the government not to engage contractors in the construction of the houses. “As contractors will eye 40 per cent profits, it is necessary that either the AP Housing Board can take up the construction, or the state government can give the Central subsidy and also provide sand, cement and other material at subsidised rates so that the beneficiaries can themselves build the houses in the sites allotted to them. Besides the PMAY subsidy, another Rs 30,000 is also being extended under the MGNREGS,” Somu said.

