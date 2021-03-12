Woman gets justice in APSRTC recruitment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down a circular issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in 2003 making women ineligible for the post of shramik in the corporation. The case pertains to the petition filed by one Lakshmi, whose husband N Srinivas, a driver in the APSRTC, died on February 16, 2007. They belong to Tummalapalem village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Krishna district.

Lakshmi applied for a job as conductor, attender, shramik or any other post in the corporation. The committee, which appoints conductors, held an interview and rejected Lakshmi’s application. Lakshmi filed a petition in the court seeking directions to the corporation to give her a job on compassionate grounds.

During the hearing, the corporation said that earlier, women used to be employed for Grade-II driver, Grade -II conductor and shramik (cleaner) posts. However, as per a circular issued on May 26, 2003, the corporation decided not to give shramik, mechanic and chargeman posts to women.

After hearing all the sides, Justice B Devanand recently gave his orders, striking down the circular issued in 2003 and asked the corporation to take a decision on providing a job to Lakshmi either as a shramik or any other post within six weeks.

Justice Devanand observed that women are subjected to discrimination even in modern times. The APSRTC denying a job of a conductor or a shramik under compassionate grounds to Lakshmi is against the equal rights provided to all as per the Constitution, Justice Devanand observed.

He said there is no place for gender discrimination in the Constitution and found fault with the corporation for denying a job to Lakshmi at a time when women are excelling in all fields.