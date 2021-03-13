STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 candidates in fray for elections to 2 MLC posts, polling to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes will be held on March 17, the CEO said in a press release on Friday.

Published: 13th March 2021 09:04 AM

Security personnel guarding the strong rooms where ballot boxes of GVMC elections were kept in AU College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that elaborate arrangements have been made for the MLC elections in East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur Teachers’ Constituencies on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand said the polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. 

At Maoist-affected Rampachodavaram and Yatapaka divisions in East Godavari, and Kukunoor and Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, people can exercise their franchise from 8 am to 2 pm.While 11 candidates are in the fray for the election in East-West Godavari Teachers’s Constituency with 17,467 voters, 19 have filed papers for the Krishna-Guntur Teacher’s Constituency MLC post. As many as 13,505 people are eligible to vote in the latter constituency. 

The counting of votes will be held on March 17, the CEO said in a press release on Friday.Stating that live webcasting and videography of the entire poll process will be done at all the polling stations, the poll officer said all necessary Covid-19 containment measures will be ensured at the booths. Andhra Pradesh Health Systems Strengthening project director Vinod Kumar has been appointed the nodal officer to oversee the containment measures in both the constituencies, he added.

Last leg of preparations for polls
Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has said polling for the upcoming MLC election will be held at 51 booths in 50 locations of the district on Sunday. While six of them are hypersensitive, 15 are identified as sensitive. The polling will be done through webcasting in 26 booths as per the directions given by the State Election Commission

