CM Jagan thanks supporters on YSRCP foundation day

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC celebrated its 11th Foundation Day on a grand note across the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to share his views on the party’s journey.

“Aiming to achieve the aspirations of the great leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YSR Congress Party was founded with values and credibility as pillars. I thank the people who stood by me in difficult times, the leaders who walked with me, and the activists who followed me during the 10-year journey,” Jagan tweeted.

At the party office in Tadepalli, YSRC general secretary and advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag, cut a cake and paid floral tributes to former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.