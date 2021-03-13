Former TDP MLA, two others arrested in death of brother-in-law

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Former TDP MLA Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy was arrested by Bikkavolu police on Friday. He is one of the accused in the “suspicious death” of his brother-in-law. According to Anaparti Circle Inspector NV Bhaskar Rao, on February 18, Ramakrishna Reddy’s brother-in-law Tethali Sathi Raju Reddy (60) from Mahendravada village in Anaparthi Mandal of East Godavari district, died by suicide.

The deceased was separated from his first wife and migrated to Bikkavolu. He had been living with his second wife Tethali Rama. Sathi Raju Reddy had property disputes with his first wife and with his father. While his first wife allegedly confronted him on several occasions for want of property, he demanded his share of property from his father. Amid the disputes, Sathi Raju Reddy reportedly consumed poison and died near a fish breeding centre at Balabhadrapuram in Bikkavolu mandal.

His second wife Rama lodged a complaint against her father-in-law Tethali Pedda Sathi Reddy, his brother Abbas Reddy and brother-in-law Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy. She alleged that the trio harassed her husband mentally and physically, which, she said, led to his death. After the postmortem, the police registered a case of suspicious death and arrested the three persons including the former MLA based on the complaint lodged by the second wife of the deceased. They were produced before the Anaparty First Class Magistrate Court, which sent the accused to judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the TDP accused the ruling YSRC of foisting false cases. Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is targeting TDP leaders out of vengeance, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRC was trying to stifle the voice of opposition leaders.