Govt approves legacy waste disposal proposal

The department has also asked the authorities to conduct a survey or drone mapping of landfills to identify the quantity of legacy waste.

Published: 13th March 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 biomedical waste thrown at Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard along with garbage, in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

ImagsteRepresentational image of garbage yard (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has approved the model request for proposal (RFP) to be floated by all urban local bodies (ULBs) for legacy waste management through appropriate methods like bio-mining and bio-remediation in municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. 

The department has also asked the authorities to conduct a survey or drone mapping of landfills to identify the quantity of legacy waste.According to orders (RT 102 and RT 103) issued by special chief secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi on Friday, Swachha Andhra Corporation has prepared the model RFP to get the existing old dumpsites cleared as per solid waste management (SWM) rules, 2016, and an National Green Tribunal order. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in October, 2020, further proposed to remediate all the legacy waste dumpsites in the cities with population more than one lakh before August 15, 2020, marking the 75th year of independence. 

While bio-mining and bio-remediation will be done wherever feasible, the authorities will take up capping measures with a post-closure care for 15 years, as per the SWM rules.  In this context, the state MAUD department approved the RFP to engage agencies for taking up legacy waste management and has also constituted four committees for survey and quantification of legacy waste in all ULBs, for floating tenders for engaging agencies, for scrutinising the tenders, and for monitoring the disposal activities.

