Mumbai firm to set up Rs 300 crore children’s hospital in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In one of the biggest donations to the TTD, Mumbai-based Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy (UIC) Private Limited has come forward to construct a state-of-the-art Children’s Super Speciality Hospital in Tirupati.TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and UIC CEO and MD Sanjay K Singh signed the MoU in the presence of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy to set up the children’s hospital in Tirupati.

Speaking after signing of the MoU at the Annamaiah Bhavan here, the TTD Chairman said the venture was part of the CM’s vision after the bifurcation of united AP to set up Super Speciality Children’s Hospitals in Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. In accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister, the TTD Trust Board resolved for the same.

As AP does not have an exclusive hospital to cater to the children, Jagan Mohan Redyy Reddy proposed to have such state-of-the-art facilities in three cities.“The Chief Minister was very particular to establish child care institutions under the government sector in AP and entrusted the task to me for bringing such a facility in Tirupati,’’ Subba Reddy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawahar Reddy said the TTD will soon conduct bhumi puja for the new children’s hospital which will be part of SVIMS super speciality. “The UIC apart from bearing the entire construction cost of Rs 300 crore will take up the operational management also for a few years,’’ he said.

UIC CEO and MD Sanjay Singh said it was a great privilege to collaborate with world-renowned Hindu religious organisation like TTD and commence a noble project meant for healthcare of children in Tirupati. It may be recalled that the TTD already allocated Rs 11 crore for the construction of a children’s hospital on BIRRD premises in its board meeting held in February.

