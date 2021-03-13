SEC N Ramesh Kumar to go on 4-day leave from March 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was scheduled to go on LTC (Leave Travel Concession) from March 17 to 24, has decided to take leave from March 19 to 22 as he felt that his presence is necessary until the conclusion of mayor elections on March 18.

In a communication sent to the Governor on Friday, the SEC informed that he along with his wife will go to Madurai and Rameswaram on LTC from March 19 to 22. He urged the Governor to treat the earlier communication, through which he sought the permission of the Governor to go on LTC from March 17 to 24, as withdrawn.

Nimmagadda initially decided to visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh from March 17 to 24 along with his wife on LTC. As Nimmagadda due to retire as SEC on March 31, elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs now are in a limbo.