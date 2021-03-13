VSP privatisation won’t hit employees, says Yadlapati

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The only intention of BJP in privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is development, said Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP Guntur parliamentary constituency office here on Friday, he said that some political parties are spreading false propaganda against the Centre’s decision.

He said the VSP employees would not face any threat to their jobs with the privatisation. He suggested the VSP employees, instead of being provoked and influenced by the political pirates, they need to think clearly about the plant development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to development of Andhra Pradesh on all fronts, the Tobacco Board Chairman added.