Workshop on vote counting in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner and Additional Election Authority Ch Anuradha said that all the staff should be extremely careful in counting of votes and suggested them to be fully aware of the rules and regulations. A special training programme was held for supervisors and micro observers participating in vote counting in the Guntur Municipal Corporation at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir here on Friday.

She said that elections were held in 521 polling stations in 56 divisions in the GVMC. The role of supervisors and micro-observers in the counting is crucial and that training classes are being conducted to ensure that the staff have a comprehensive understanding of the rules and regulations. Any minor mistakes in counting may have an impact on results. Hence, all should perform their duties with commitment, she added.