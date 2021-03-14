175 Covid cases emerge from 40,000 tests in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramping up its testing capacity, Andhra Pradesh conducted over 40,000 Covid-19 confirmatory tests in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. It added another 175 cases and two deaths, taking the infection count to 8,91,563 and the toll to 7,182, according to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room.



The highest number of new infections, once again, emerged from Chittoor (40) followed by 31 in East Godavari, which was seeing a sudden surge in the infections again.Kurnool was the only district that did not report any growth. The combined surge in the three north coastal districts was 32 while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 56 new infections.

Continuing the present trend, the state reported lower number of recoveries, leading to a further spike in the number of active cases. Another 132 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals. Three districts--Chittoor, Krishna and East Godavari--now have more than 100 active cases each with the highest of 447 in Chittoor.

Chittoor, which has the highest toll of 857 in the state, and Anantapur reported one fatality each.

