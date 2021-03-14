STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

175 Covid cases emerge from 40,000 tests in a day

Active caseload in Chittoor, Krishna, East Godavari over 100

Published: 14th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image for representation (File | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramping up its testing capacity, Andhra Pradesh conducted over 40,000 Covid-19 confirmatory tests in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. It added another 175 cases and two deaths,  taking the infection count to 8,91,563 and the toll to 7,182, according to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room.  


The highest number of new infections, once again, emerged from Chittoor (40) followed by 31 in East Godavari, which was seeing a sudden surge in the infections again.Kurnool was the only district that did not report any growth. The combined surge in the three north coastal districts was 32 while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 56 new infections.

Continuing the present trend, the state reported lower number of recoveries, leading to a further spike in the number of active cases. Another 132 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals. Three districts--Chittoor, Krishna and East Godavari--now have more than 100 active cases each with the highest of 447 in Chittoor. 
Chittoor, which has the highest toll of 857 in the state, and Anantapur reported one fatality each. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp