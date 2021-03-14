STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP for privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with riders: Deodhar

After the office-bearers’ meeting, Visakhapatnam MLC and State general secretary PVN Madhav blamed political parties for false propaganda against the disinvestment policy of the Centre.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP national secretary and State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar asserted that his party was in favour of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), but promised that the rights of the employees will be protected by the Centre. Another national secretary Y Satya Kumar, however, clarified that the State unit will ‘try to influence’ the central leadership for a favourable outcome in the matter.

“BJP is for privatisation. It is not only in the case of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), Visakhapatnam, but also it is the decision of the Narendra Modi government regarding all public sector undertakings (PSUs) barring those in a few sectors like defence and security. The government has no business to do business. The rights and well-being of employees is 100 per cent responsibility of the Centre. There is no doubt in it,” said national secretary and State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, ahead of the State office-bearers’ meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Y Satya Kumar too aired similar views but claimed the State unit will ‘try to influence’ the BJP central leadership for a favourable result. “All matters of policies will be discussed with the States by the Centre. But, as a political party that fights on public issues, we are committed to address the issues being raised by the employees and other stakeholders. It is the sovereign guarantee of the Centre,” he explained. 

BJP leader blames political parties for false propaganda against Centre

After the office-bearers’ meeting, Visakhapatnam MLC and State general secretary PVN Madhav blamed political parties for false propaganda against the disinvestment policy of the Centre. “The idea is to take these industries to a next level in terms of productivity, revenue and others. There is a false propaganda being done by political parties that the industry will be closed down and employees will lose jobs. There is no truth in them. We will take all steps to allay the fears and apprehensions of all the stakeholders and do it in an amicable way agreeable to all stakeholders,” he said.

The state office-bearers also deliberated on party activities ahead of Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, which is around the corner. As  part of it, a Ratha Yatra from Kapila Theertham to Ramatheertham against ‘vandalisation of temples’ will be undertaken ‘shortly’, Madhav added. Though it was proposed to be taken up in February initially, it was postponed in view of local body elections. However, it remains to be seen how effective the ‘yatra’ would be as the issue of temple attacks is on the back burner with the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue taking centrestage and the party being on a sticky wicket after changing its stand following the Centre’s assertion on disinvestment.

However, to increase its stakes for the Tirupati parliamentary by-poll, the party has decided to take up another campaign. “If the BJP candidate, backed by Jana Sena, is elected, there may be a chance to induct the person into the Union Council of Ministers. We have decided to use this campaign for the bypoll,” a senior leader revealed after the office-bearers’ meeting.    

In the office-bearers’ meeting, the party leaders also deliberated on ways to strengthen the party for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll by publicising central projects sanctioned and developed in the temple town, and to take up various awareness campaigns on the central schemes and also COVID-19 vaccination programme. Party State chief Somu Veerraju, in his opening remarks, asked the party members to be wary of ‘any kind of forces’ that the ruling party may use during the counting of municipal election votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Deodhar Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp