Government may take over 2,300 aided Schools

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In what could impact nearly 7,500 teaching and non-teaching staff, the state government is reportedly considering taking over aided schools and all of their assets. The school education department, in a recent circular, has asked regional joint directors and district education officers (DEO) to take the consent of such schools for their merger with the government, on or before March 20. The officials have been asked to submit if the managements are agreeing to the proposed merger or they want to run the schools without any government aid. The state has close to 2,300 aided schools, which have enrolled close to two lakh students.

Prakasam DEO VS Subba Rao said: “We have let the aided schools know about the government’s proposal. They have been directed to submit their choice with details such as the number of students enrolled, teaching/ non-teaching staff employed and their salaries, and buildings, lands and other assets they possess in a prescribed pro forma.”

However, the institutions that will be affected, are opposing the proposed move stating that their assets are worth crores in the market. An aided teachers’ association, in a meeting here on Thursday, demanded that the government first clear all the pending bills, and issue health cards to the teachers. It appealed to the government to appoint teachers to 45 schools which have been functioning with just one teacher each.

Commenting on the issue, Teachers’ MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy said: “The government should consult all the aided schools and teachers’ associations, and hold a meeting with their representatives before arriving at any conclusion. It should give clarity on what benefits the teaching/non-teaching staff would get from the move.”