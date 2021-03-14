Govt yet to decide on Budget Session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is yet to take a decision on holding the Budget Session of the AP Legislature. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Saturday said he has no information from the government so far on the conduct of the Budget Session, indicating that the government may come up with an ordinance to meet the expenditure of the new fiscal to commence from April 1 and later will conduct the Session for introduction and passage of the budget.

Owing to the outbreak of Covid-19, the state government came up with an ordinance last year. With only two more weeks remaining for the commencement of the next fiscal (2021-22) and the government not giving any indications on the conduct of the Budget Session, it is expected that the government may come up with an ordinance for making expenditure in the initial months of the next fiscal.

As the government cannot spend anything in the new fiscal without getting the approval of the Assembly, official sources said that the government has three options — it can pass the budget by conducting the session for more than 10 working days or can pass an vote on account or can come up with an ordinance. Stating that the government is waiting for the verdict of the High Court on MPTC and ZPTC elections, sources said if the High Court gave a green signal and the SEC took a decision to conduct the polls, the government may issue an ordinance as the MLAs will have to be present in ZPTC chairpersons’ polls.