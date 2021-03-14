STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLA lashes out at A’pur Collector

Venkatarami Reddy used harsh words against the collector and said the Collector was disregarding the MLAs, MPs and ministers from the district. 

Published: 14th March 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Dharmavaram MLA Ketireddy Venkatrami Reddy on Saturday lashed out at District Collector Gandham Chandrudu for “disregarding” the MLAs and ministers from the district and said he would complain against the attitude of the Collector to the Chief Minister.

The MLA alleged that the collector was behind the stopping of jatara at the Kata Koteswara Swamy temple in Chillavaripalli village of Tadimarri mandal on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on March 11. 
Venkatarami Reddy used harsh words against the collector and said the Collector was disregarding the MLAs, MPs and ministers from the district. 

“The collector is taking all the credit for the smooth conduct of the elections. Can the elections be held peaceful without the support of the police and leaders?’’ he questioned. The MLA also accused the collector of giving wrong feedback about the administration to the ministers, higher officials and even the Chief Minister’s Office. The collector is behaving in a highhanded manner, Ketireddy alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp