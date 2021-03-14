MLA lashes out at A’pur Collector

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Dharmavaram MLA Ketireddy Venkatrami Reddy on Saturday lashed out at District Collector Gandham Chandrudu for “disregarding” the MLAs and ministers from the district and said he would complain against the attitude of the Collector to the Chief Minister.

The MLA alleged that the collector was behind the stopping of jatara at the Kata Koteswara Swamy temple in Chillavaripalli village of Tadimarri mandal on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on March 11.

Venkatarami Reddy used harsh words against the collector and said the Collector was disregarding the MLAs, MPs and ministers from the district.

“The collector is taking all the credit for the smooth conduct of the elections. Can the elections be held peaceful without the support of the police and leaders?’’ he questioned. The MLA also accused the collector of giving wrong feedback about the administration to the ministers, higher officials and even the Chief Minister’s Office. The collector is behaving in a highhanded manner, Ketireddy alleged.