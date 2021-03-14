Non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 44 lakh seized   

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths seized 22,719 bottles of non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 44 lakh and arrested seven persons on Saturday. Disclosing this to newsmen, SP Vishal Gunni said that police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor while it was being smuggled from Goa in Narasaraopet a few days ago. On Friday, Narasaraopet SEB and police arrested the main accused Ramavath Ashok Nayak at Sangareddy in Telangana. During the raid, the police found a cement bulker vehicle containing 523 cartons of liquor. The police arrested seven persons, he added.