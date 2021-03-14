Senior citizens can just walk in for Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior citizens and those aged between 45-59 can now walk into any nearby government hospital to get Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination will also be administered at all the government Aarogyasri network hospitals.The medical and health department Saturday said they need not register themselves on the CoWIN App. They can directly get the vaccination at any of the government hospitals for free.

Those who are above 60 years will have to produce their Aadhaar card as proof of their age. Similarly, those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities should produce a certificate from a doctor about the ailment they are suffering from. If they do not have a certificate, they can produce blood reports or medical prescription or any other document related to the ailment.

The doctor at the government hospital will issue a certificate for getting the vaccination. Vaccination for people above 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 with comorbidities commenced in the State on March 1.