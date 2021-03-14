Spreading compassion through social service

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Sri Gowthami Jeevakarunya Sangham set up by Swamy Karunyananda way back in 1940 on the banks of River Godavari has become a major institution rendering yeoman service to the poor and needy. Influenced by the services being rendered by the Sangham to the society, philanthropists had started coming forward to donate funds to it for expanding its activities.The Sangham now runs an orphanage for boys, leprosy home and destitute and old age home on it own premises at Godavari bund and Lalacheruvu road near the Central Jail.

Orphanage Home for boys has a strength of 50 children in the age group of 5 to 15 at present. Many children who spent their early life in the orphanage, have grown up as respectable citizens. The old age home and leprosy home of the Sangham run at Lalacheruvu road, have all the requisite infrastructure to ensure that the inmates lead a comfortable life. In all, 46 women and 50 men are staying in the old age home now. There are six leprosy patients in the separate home.

Sangham Executive Officer P Tarakeswara Rao said it also performs the last rites of unclaimed bodies. “If any destitute dies on the streets of Rajamahendravaram and left abandoned, the Sangham takes the responsibility of performing the last rites of the dead. “We are spending nearly `7,000 for the performance of the last rites of the dead. Pattapagalu Venkat Rao, a philanthropist, has provided a vehicle to shift the bodies for the performance of the last rites, he said.

Inmates of Jeevakarunya Sangham old age home

When cases of missing children are taken to the notice of the Sangham, it will also take up search operation in Rajamahendravaram. If the missing children are found, they will be reunited with their parents. The Sangham also organises poor feeding if people donate funds to mark their birthday, death anniversary of the kin or any memorable day in their life. It has come up with Saswatha Annadanam Scheme to enable people to donate funds for the poor feeding. All the donations made to the Sangham are exempted from income tax.

The Sangham had extended exemplary services to the society during the Covid-19 pandemic. It had also taken all precautions to protect the inmates of the homes run by it from coronavirus. Not even a single inmate of the homes run by the Sangham has tested positive for Covid-19 so far. This has been certified by Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital.

The Sangham is rendering all these services to the poor and needy with a limited staff of 12. “We strictly implement Hindu Dharmika philosophy in the orphan and old age homes. Any orphan or destitute is always welcomed,” the EO said.The Sangham celebrates all festivals in orphan and old age homes. The inmates are taken to hotels for lunch and dinner occasionally. Old people will also be taken to pilgrim centres in East Godavari district.Donations to the Sangham and for its Saswatha Annadanam Scheme can be sent through DDs drawn in favour of the Executive Officer, Sri Gowthami Jeevakarunya Sangham, Godavari Gattu,Rajamahendravaram 533101, he said. The Executive Officer appealed to people to extend donations to the Sangham to expand its service activities further benefitting the poor and needy people.