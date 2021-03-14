Talasila sees landslide victory for ruling YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting a landslide victory for the party in the elections to the urban local bodies, the results of which will be out on Sunday, YSRC state general secretary Talasila Raghuram said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will create a history in the State by securing the mayor and chairperson posts of all the corporations and municipalities for the party.

Police guard a counting centre at Loyola College in

Vijayawada on Saturday ahead of the counting of

votes for municipal elections I Prasant Madugula

Raghuram also said the Opposition TDP will be limited to a single digit in both Vijayawada and Guntur Municipal Corporations. The results will prove that not just the people in panchayats, but also those in urban areas have endorsed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, he said.

“With the results of the municipal elections, it will become clear that the people of all regions are in favour of the decentralisation of development and governance,’’ Raghuram said.

Raghuram claimed that after the results are out, the leadership of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be questioned. “The TDP, which faced a debacle in the panchayat elections, will meet the same fate in the urban local body elections also. The party will go further down in the upcoming elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs,’’ he predicted. “After the election, there will be no opposition party in the State and the ruling party will prove itself to be the people’s party,’’ he asserted.