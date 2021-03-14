STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talasila sees landslide victory for ruling YSRC

Published: 14th March 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Predicting a landslide victory for the party in the elections to the urban local bodies, the results of which will be out on Sunday, YSRC state general secretary Talasila Raghuram said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will create a history in the State by securing the  mayor and chairperson posts of all the corporations and municipalities for the party. 

Police guard a counting centre at Loyola College in
Vijayawada on Saturday ahead of the counting of
votes for municipal elections I Prasant Madugula

Raghuram also said the Opposition TDP will be limited to a single digit in both Vijayawada and Guntur Municipal Corporations. The results will prove that not just the people in panchayats, but also those in urban areas have endorsed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, he said.

“With the results of the municipal elections, it will become clear that the people of all regions are in favour of the decentralisation of development and governance,’’ Raghuram said.

Raghuram claimed that after the results are out, the leadership of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be questioned. “The TDP, which faced a debacle in the panchayat elections, will meet the same fate in the urban local body elections also. The party will go further down in the upcoming elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs,’’ he predicted. “After the election, there will be no opposition party in the State and the ruling party will prove itself to be the people’s party,’’ he asserted. 

