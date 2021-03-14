STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakha Ukku panel to intensify agitation with 5-km padayatra today

The committee also chalked out a series of agitation programmes to exert pressure on the Centre to reverse its decision.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:20 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a break for a couple of days due to the GVMC elections, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee is all set to intensify its agitation against the Centre’s decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. A 5km padayatra, to be undertaken by the committee from Kurmannapalem Junction to Gajuwaka on Sunday, has been receiving support from various sections of people. A large number of employees, their family members and schoolchildren are expected to participate in the agitation.

Speaking to TNIE, committee chairman D Adinarayana said they were contemplating making the ukku agitation a national movement involving all PSUs and private  industries and added that they were getting support from various States for their strike. He said the steel workers will lay siege to the administrative block of the steel plant again on Monday. It may be noted that the picketing on Tuesday created a tension as the agitators confined the two directors of RINL for over six hours.

Adinarayana said they were planning to organise a dharna in New Delhi next week with over 1,000 RINL employees and workers of various party workers before conclusion of the parliament session. He said workers of various trade unions are also willing to join the ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme. The dates of the programme will be finalised in a couple of days. Adinarayana along with other members of the committee will visit New Delhi on March 17 to seek support of floor leaders of various political parties to their strike and demands.

Silent march 
Steel Executives Association (SEA) members along with 2011 November batch management trainees will organise a silent march demanding withdrawal of 100 per cent strategic disinvestment and merger of RINL with NMDC or SAIL, said president of SEA Harbhajan Singh in a statement here. 

SEA secretary Satyanarayana said they have been expressing their solidarity with the ukku agitation. The silent march will start from Telugu Talli Statue and conclude at Kurmannapalem Junction. He said the SEA  was also demanding merger of RINL with SAIL/NMDC,  allotment of captive mines for RINL and to infuse capital to achieve turnaround. The Walkers Association will hold a 5-km walkathon from Kurmannapalem to Gajuwaka on Sunday morning.

On a warpath 

  • 5km padayatra from Kurmannapalem Junction to Gajuwaka
  • Steel plant workers to lay 
  • siege to the administrative block again on Tuesday 
  • Dharna in New Delhi next week with over 1,000 RINL employees and workers of various parties
  • Panel members to visit New Delhi on March 17 to seek support of floor leaders of various parties
