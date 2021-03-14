STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag steel plant privatisation: VUC to protest today

A large number of employees and their family members are expected to participate in the agitation.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Steel plant employees staging a protest at Vizag Steel Plant on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a break for a couple of days for the GVMC elections, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee is all set to intensify its agitation against the Centre’s decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. The  5km padayatra, to be undertaken by the committee from Kurmannapalem Junction to Gajuwaka on Sunday, has been receiving support from various sections of people.

A large number of employees and their family members are expected to participate in the agitation. The committee also chalked out a series of agitation programmes to exert pressure on the Centre. Speaking to Express, committee chairman D Adinarayana said they were contemplating making the ukku agitation a national movement involving all PSUs and private  industries and added that they were getting support from various States. He said the workers would lay siege to the administrative block of the steel plant again on Monday. 

GVMC elections Vizag Steel Plant
