Workshop on data science begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday virtually inaugurated a five-day national workshop on data science and advanced computing being organised by School of Advanced Sciences of VIT-AP. He lauded the university for conducting national and international level conferences, and inviting professionals from both industry and academia as guests.

Dr G Viswanathan, VIT founder and chancellor, said adopting new technologies and analytical approach is a must in a data-driven world for 21st century jobs. “The workshop will not only encourage the participants towards new research directions, but also provide a wide opportunity for them to interact with experts. Conferences such as this also give an overview in emerging research areas in applied mathematics and advanced computing,” he noted.