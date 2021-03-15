Abducted minor boy reunited with parents in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The six-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, who was abducted on February 27 at Alipiri-Tirumala link bus stand has been reunited with his parents on Sunday evening. The initial investigation by Tirupati police revealed that the kidnapper is a resident of Puttenahalli village, Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district. The police suspect that the abductor must have left the boy in Vijayawada since the police intensified search operations to identify the kidnapper.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) CH Venkata Appala Naidu told the media that the police took up the case seriously and formed special teams to nab the abductor. He said a former jawan, Ravi, Bala Krishna of Kuppam Bus Depot, and one Prakash from the Jeeva Kona area gave information regarding the criminal, the SP said.

On the occasion, the SP thanked the Vijayawada Police, Bastar Range IGP Sundar Raj, Chittoor police, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Police for their cooperation. Venkata Appala Naidu has announced a reward for the police personnel who played a significant role in the investigation of the case. According to the Tirupati Urban Police, around 50 pilgrims from Chhattisgarh are on a pilgrimage to various devotional places in the State.

The pilgrims started their journey on a bus from February 23 and reached Tirupati on February 27. While the parents took at the Alipiri-Tirumala link bus stand, the six-year-old boy was kidnapped by the unidentified abductor.