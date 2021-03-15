Andhra Pradesh sees single-day spike of 298 coronavirus cases in 2 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State witnessed a sharp spike of 298 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. This is the second-highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the past two months. The total number of samples tested in the State has crossed the 1.45 crore mark. Chittoor, Guntur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam accounted for the major chunk of daily Covid count for the third consecutive day.

With the surge in daily count, the number of active cases in the State increased to 1,400 from less than 500 a fortnight ago. In all, 164 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals. Two more fatalities, one each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam, took the Covid toll in the State to 7,184.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 45,664 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Of the total, 298 tested positive for Covid.

Chittoor accounted for 90 new infections, followed by Guntur with 48 and East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam with 32 each. The daily count of eight districts in the State was in double digits, while Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of three new infections.

With the fresh spike in cases, the overall Covid count in Chittoor went past 88,000. The four Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur reported 125 new infections, while 42 new cases were recorded in three North Coastal Andhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Of the total case load of 1,400, five districts accounted for more than 1,000. Vizianagaram continues to remain at the bottom of the list in the State with just 17 active cases.

