Andhra ULB polls: BJP, Jana Sena fail to make a mark

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP-Jana Sena alliance, which has been aiming to grow in Andhra Pradesh, drew a blank in most of the municipalities and two of the three municipal corporations. Although Jana Sena emerged a better performer between both the allies, both the parties have managed to win less than 50 municipal wards/divisions. While Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena has made considerable impact in municipalities in parts of East Godavari and Guntur, the BJP tally has not even crossed single digit in 75 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations.

Even as the BJP has an MLC representing it from Vizag and had an MLA and an MP in the previous term, the saffron party was able to win just one division in the GVMC. On the other hand, three candidates from Jana Sena emerged victorious in the GVMC polls. In Tirupati, where the BJP leaders have been camping for the last few months eyeing the Lok Sabha bye-poll, both the alliance partners did not open account. It was the same fate from them in Vijayawada municipal corporation too. In fact, Jana Sena also lost in the division where Pawn exercised his franchise in Vijayawada. Two Jana Sena’s candidates claimed spots in Guntur Municipal Corporation’s council as well.

In municipalities, the Jana Sena’s candidates won the most in Amalapuram ULB and Chilakaluripet ULB with six wards in each.In Narsapur, it got four wards. It has also opened account in Mydukur, Peddapuram, Narsipatnam, Palakonda, Jangareddygudem, Sattenapalli, Ramachandrapuram, Nandigama, Pedana, Machilipatnam municipalities and Ongole corporation as well. The BJP managed to win two wards in Allagadda and one each in Gudur, Hindupur, Naidupet, Kovvur and other municipalities.