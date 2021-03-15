STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Executive’ decision: Jagan makes inroads into TDP's Visakhapatnam strongholds

The YSRC has come out with flying colours in the GVMC elections by winning a majority of the seats.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy garlanding the statue of former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has come out with flying colours in the GVMC elections by winning a majority of the seats. The ruling party also made inroads into strongholds of the TDP in Visakhapatnam North, West and East. The party won 90 per cent of seats in the three constituencies. 

ALSO READ | 247 wards for ruling YSRCP, 35 for TDP and 3 for Jana Sena in Guntur

The TDP, which has been struggling to retain its hold since the 2019 polls after several leaders, including south MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar deserted the party, put up a good show in Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Bheemili and Visakhapatnam South. The TDP won two thirds of 30 wards from these areas where the YSRC has its MLAs. However, the party won only five seats in zones IV and V, which have  36 seats. The Centre’s move to privatise the steel plant had a bearing on the chances of the YSRC in Gajuwaka and Pendurthi, sources said.  

The BJP-Jana Sena alliance managed to win four seats. The alliance could have won some more seats, but the steel plant issue believed to have affected its prospects. The BJP had to contend with one seat.The YSRC made a clean sweep of wards in zone IV and V, which account for almost 50 per cent of the total seats. The YSRC made inroads where the polling percentage was below 50 per cent. In contrast, the TDP fared better in the areas where the polling percentage crossed 60 per cent with an exception in Anakapalle, where the ruling party won four out of five seats.

YSRC approach 

The YSRC has been nursing Vizag after the 2019 general elections as its juggernaut was stopped in the city where it lost all four seats to the TDP. Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is the in-charge of YSRC in north Andhra, led the campaign from the front. His ‘Maha Padayatra’ from Gandhi statue at GVMC office to Kurmannapalem has helped the party kick-start its campaign ahead of other parties. Further, Vijayasai covered slum areas and struck an instant chord with the residents, promising to solve their problems. The GVMC elections were suspended along with other ULBs just after filing of nominations last year due to the Covid pandemic.

ALSO READ | ULB polls: TDP leaders blame BJP, rue Naidu’s strategies

The YSRC candidates, who were already in the thick of the campaign, continued to visit wards and distributed sanitisers, masks and essentials during the lockdown to stay in touch with people. The election results proved that the sustained approach of the YSRC yielded rich dividends.

Party issues in TDP 

The TDP struggled to keep its flock together and suffered a setback when its south MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who was also party city president, pledged support to the YSRC six months ago. Besides, the TDP has to continue with the candidates, who were chosen when Ganesh Kumar was the party’s city president. However, the party prospects improved when party urban president Palla Srinivasa Rao went on an indefinite strike on the steel plant issue. The TDP left two seats, one each to CPI and CPM, which both the parties won. However, the left parties contested in 23 other wards, leading to division of votes. 

Clean sweep in North Andhra

The YSRC made a clean sweep in north Andhra as the party won all ULBs in three north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The party won the Vizianagaram corporation by winning 48 of 50 wards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVMC GVMC elections Andhra urban local body polls ULB polls YSRCP
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp