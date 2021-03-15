Multitude of people in 5-km padayatra in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The VSP agitation on Sunday got a fillip as hundreds of people joined the 5-km-long padayatra organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee from Kurmannapalem Junction. The Walkers’ Association members along with steel plant employees and families, nirvasitulu, schoolchildren and locals participated in the padayatra.

The padayatra began at 7 am and en route several people, including youth and children, joined the padayatra. The slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ reverberated the air. When the padayatra reached Gajuwaka Junction, the number of people swelled and the entire area was a chock-a-block for quite a while .

Speaking on the occasion, the committee leaders said they chalked out agitational programmes for the next 15 days. They said ‘Karmika Garjana’ will be organised at Trishna Ground at the steel township on March 20. They said a delegation will visit New Delhi to meet floor leaders of all political parties to seek their support for their agitation.The employees and officers switched off power at their homes for half-an-hour to register their protest.

Earlier, Steel Executives Association (SEA) took out a ‘silent march’ from Telugu Talli statue to Kurmannapalem to extend support to the ukku agitation. All members and their families participated in the march. SEA secretary P Satyanarayana said they will hold a candle march on March 20.

He said officers and employees were attending duties wearing with black badges as a token of protest for the past couple of weeks. He said though they are not participating agitation directly, they are supporting it. SEA observed the ‘Lights Switch Off’ programme in the evening at its association building, SEA Bhawan, Sector 5, Ukkunagaram.