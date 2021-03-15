Purusaivari Thototsavam observed in Tirumala on 967th Avatarotsvam  

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As a tribute on the 967th Avatarotsavam of Sri Vaishnava Acharya Sri Anantalwar, Purusaivari Thototsavam was been observed in Tirumala on Sunday. Tirumala Pedda Jiyangar Sri Periyakoil Kelviappan Shatagopa Ramanuja Periya Jiyar Swamy said Ananthalwar stood as the right example for a true ‘Bhakta’ (devotee) who dedicated his life in the service of Lord Venkateswara.

Jiyar Swamy said he had pioneered the Pushpa Kainkaryam in the temple of Lord Venkateswara and rendered his sincere services till his last breath in his 102 years of a pious life.Narayana Chinna Jiyar Swamy in his Anugraha Bhashanam said, Anantalwar took forward the legacy of Sri Ramanujacharya and stood as a role model to many Sri Vaishnavaites.

Later both Sri Pedda Jiyar and Sri Chinna Jiyar Swamijis released a book on Anantalwar Divya Charitra in different languages penned by P Venkatrami Reddy. Meanwhile, the 967th Avatarotsavam of Sri Anatalwar was observed with great religious fervour under the aegis of the Alwar Divya Prabandha Project headed by HDPP Secretary Rajagopalan in the Alwar tank gardens.Later, the entire clan of Sri Anantalwar took part in the Shodasa Upanyasamala programme.