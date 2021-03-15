Tirupati railway yard to decongest train ops

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday commissioned the remodelled yard at Tirupati Railway Station, which is one of the busiest railway station in the Indian Railways, for train operations. According to officials, considering the importance of the Tirupati Railway Station, the SCR has started remodelling the yard of Tirupati station at a cost of `77.29 crore in the year 2013-14.

This work has been taken up to decongest the train movement at Tirupati station and to enhance safety. The infrastructure works have been upgraded as a part of remodelling of the yard, including the two stabling lines, one engine escape line developed toward Renigunta and one extra line running up to 640 metre for facilitating smooth train operation in the railway station.

All the train movements within the yard are interlocked by replacing hand operated motor points to enhance safety. Electronic interlocking has been commissioned with Central Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) comprising 213 routes, which will reduce manual intervention of train handling to a bare minimum.

It will also help in improving operational efficiency of trains of the yard. Development of Tirupati yard will not only boost the handling of trains to and from Tirupati station but also improve their punctuality.

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya has praised the Guntakal Division for completing remodelling works of station yard at Tirupati Railway station.