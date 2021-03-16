Andhra Pradesh logs 147 new Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rise of Covid-19 cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as 147 were added afresh on Monday, pushing the gross to 8.92 lakh. However, the decline in the surge from 298 infections emerging between Saturday and Sunday 9 am was due to less number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. With the death of one more patient from Kurnool district, the Covid-19 toll stood at 7,185.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the state performed 22,604 sample tests—out of which 18,932 were CRDL, Truenat and NACO, and 3,672 were antigen tests—in the 24 hours.

Chittoor district continued the streak of reporting the highest daily spike in the state as it added 35 cases to its Covid tally, followed by East Godavari (31). As many as four districts reported new infections in double digits even as Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Prakasam saw their aggregates grow by one case each.

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 57 infections to the single-day spike of 147 while the three north coastal Andhra districts clocked 18 new cases.Continuing the trend, recoveries in the 24 hour period were again lower than the new cases pushing the active cases beyond the 1,400-mark.

With another 103 patients getting cured, the overall recoveries stood at 8,83,380. While four districts have more than 100 active with the highest of 476 in Chittoor, the lowest figures are in Vizianagaram (18). With the recent spike in cases in Viskahapatnam, the active cases are about to cross the 100 threshold in the district.